Man dies after structural collapse in Leslieville
Paramedics and fire crews are seen outside a home under construction on Jones Avenue after a man became trapped inside. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 9:36AM EDT
Toronto police say a male who became trapped after a part of a home collapsed in the city's Leslieville area on Sunday morning has died of his injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Jones Avenue between Boultbee Avenue and Hunter Street sometime after 8 a.m. for a report of a structural collapse.
Paramedics said they arrived to find a male suffering from critical injuries in the debris.
Firefighters said they were working to extricate the male from the debris.
Police later said the trapped male died of his injuries.
A stretch of Jones Avenue was closed to allow for the rescue operation.