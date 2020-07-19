

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a male who became trapped after a part of a home collapsed in the city's Leslieville area on Sunday morning has died of his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Jones Avenue between Boultbee Avenue and Hunter Street sometime after 8 a.m. for a report of a structural collapse.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a male suffering from critical injuries in the debris.

Firefighters said they were working to extricate the male from the debris.

Police later said the trapped male died of his injuries.

A stretch of Jones Avenue was closed to allow for the rescue operation.