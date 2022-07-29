A 75-year-old man has died following a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

It occurred on the eastbound collector lanes between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road shortly after 12 p.m. and involved a single vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say a male driver was taken to the hospital without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

“We are working with the coroner right now to determine the cause, determining whether or not this incident is a result of a collision or of a medical episode,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Police closed the eastbound collector lanes between Warden and Kennedy for the investigation for several hours for the investigation. The lanes reopened just after 3:30 p.m.