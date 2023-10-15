

The Canadian Press





Alberta RCMP say a man died in custody this week after being shot at with a stun gun during his arrest.

Slave Lake RCMP say they were dispatched to a local business Thursday afternoon for complaints of a man acting erratically and damaging property.

The Mounties say officers tried to arrest the suspect but he resisted, leading to an altercation and use of a conductive energy weapon.

They say once handcuffs were secured, police noticed the man had become unresponsive and he was later declared dead, despite life-saving measures and assistance from paramedics and fire services.

The RCMP says it immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated its internal review process, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will conduct an investigation into the death.

RCMP training, policy, the police response and the member's duty status will all be part of the review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.