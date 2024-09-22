A man who was critically injured in an eight-vehicle pileup in Milton Friday has died of his injuries in hospital.

The 55-year-old Milton man was driving a Toyota Corolla east on Derry Road when it was struck by a GMC truck.

The westbound truck, which was being operated by a 35-year-old man, hit multiple vehicles around the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South before crossing a median and flipping on its side.

Images from the scene showed a mess of wrecked vehicles around the intersection.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. Halton police said in a news release early Sunday that he has since died of his injuries in hospital.

No charges have been announced in the crash so far.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate, police said in their update. They are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone with dashcam footage, to reach out to police.