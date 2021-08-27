Man dies in hospital after being hit by pickup truck near Fort York
Toronto police are investigating a collision near Fort York that sent an elderly man to hospital.
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 2:41PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 27, 2021 3:06PM EDT
A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck near Fort York Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Queens Quay West around 2 p.m. for a collision.
The man believed to be in his 80s suffered life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.