A 53-year-old man rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Milton Friday evening has died.

At around 11:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 25.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a male pedestrian was crossing the highway on foot from the south side to the north side when he was struck by a vehicle.

Officers located him without vital signs, police say. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for investigation but have since reopened.