A man has died following a collision in west Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Rogers Road, near Bicknell Avenue.

According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service on Monday, the driver of a westbound Audi reportedly struck an eastbound Smart Car that was making a left turn onto Bicknell.

The driver of the Smart Car, a 69-year-old man, was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries, they said.

Police are appealing to witnesses of the incident, including anyone with dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 416-222-TIPS (8477).