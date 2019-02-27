Man dies in hospital after collision involving transport truck in Vaughan
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 4:00PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 4:01PM EST
A 51-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a collision in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, police say.
The collision involving a transport truck and a Pontiac Sunfire happened on Zenway Boulevard near Huntington Road just after 10:30 a.m.
Police say that the driver of the Sunfire was initially trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the crash or be in possession of dashcam footage from the area.