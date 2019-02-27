

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a collision in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, police say.

The collision involving a transport truck and a Pontiac Sunfire happened on Zenway Boulevard near Huntington Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say that the driver of the Sunfire was initially trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the crash or be in possession of dashcam footage from the area.