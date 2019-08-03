

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a van in Rexdale late Friday night.

Police say that the man was headed southbound on Islington Avenue near Beaumonde Heights Drive at around 10:35 p.m. when the collision took place.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The precise circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

Police say that a full reconstruction of the accident was completed at the scene.

Witnesses are also being urged to contact investigators with Traffic Services, police say.