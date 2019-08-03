Man dies in hospital after Rexdale motorcycle crash
A man has been stabbed in the Entertainment District on Friday night.
Chris Fox , CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 6:23AM EDT
A 29-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a van in Rexdale late Friday night.
Police say that the man was headed southbound on Islington Avenue near Beaumonde Heights Drive at around 10:35 p.m. when the collision took place.
The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The precise circumstances of the collision remain unclear.
Police say that a full reconstruction of the accident was completed at the scene.
Witnesses are also being urged to contact investigators with Traffic Services, police say.