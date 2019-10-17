

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by friends to a local hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

There are reportedly multiple shooters who have fled the scene, investigators said.