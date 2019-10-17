Man dies in hospital after shooting in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:11PM EDT
A 30-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road around 7:30 p.m.
Police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed by friends to a local hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
There are reportedly multiple shooters who have fled the scene, investigators said.