A man has died in hospital following a shooting in North York early Wednesday morning, a police source confirmed to CP24.

Police were called to a residence at 11 Stilecroft Drive, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man shot inside a car in the area.

He sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit has been called in to investigate.