A man is dead following a stabbing outside Jane Subway Station, say Toronto police.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon near the bus bay area.

Police said that that they were called to the TTC station near Jane and Bloor streets shortly before 6 p.m. following reports of an altercation that resulted in a male being stabbed.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition. They have not not provide any further details about the nature of his injuries, nor his age.

Police later said that the victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An unknown number of suspects fled the area westbound on Bloor Street.

Subway trains are currently bypassing Jane Station due to the incident.

TTC CEO RELEASES STATEMENT

TTC CEO Rick Leary posted a statement on social media shortly after the fatal incident.

“Like everyone, we are shocked and saddened to learn of a fatal stabbing today during an altercation at our Jane Station,” he wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Leary went on to say that the TTC would assist the police in “whatever ways we can in the course of their investigation,” which he said includes providing all video evidence they have.

“The safety of our customers and employees is paramount and I would encourage anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the police at 4116-808-1100,” he said.

The post also included a link to the TTC’s safety and security web page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.