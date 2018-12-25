

The Canadian Press





Calgary police say a man has died after being shot by an officer.

They say the incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, when officers tried to stop a vehicle and it wouldn't pull over.

They say the driver began going the wrong way on a roadway.

Investigators say the driver eventually did stop, and “the incident escalated,” resulting in one of the officer's shooting their gun.

Police say an ambulance was called, and the driver died at the scene.

They say no officers were injured in the incident, which is being probed by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.