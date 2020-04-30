Man dies in police-involved shooting in North York: SIU
Police are shown at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a hotel in North York on Thursday afternoon. (Craig Wadman)
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 12:56PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 30, 2020 2:08PM EDT
The province’s police watchdog say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North York on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Oakdale Road at around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police now say it is not yet clear where the shooting occurred but a victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre via emergency run.
The injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
A short time later, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man died of his injuries.
They said the man was shot outside of a Best Western Hotel during an interaction with police.
The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.