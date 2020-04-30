The province’s police watchdog say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Oakdale Road at around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police now say it is not yet clear where the shooting occurred but a victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre via emergency run.

The injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man died of his injuries.

They said the man was shot outside of a Best Western Hotel during an interaction with police.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.