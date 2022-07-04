One man is dead and three other people are in hospital after a triple-car collision in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Toronto police say three cars collided at Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find one man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was rushed to hospital in critical condition and two other people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto police traffic services continue to investigate what caused the collision.