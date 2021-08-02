

CP24.com





A man in his 40s is dead after the motel room he was staying in caught fire in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the Roycroft Motel near Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 7:05 a.m. for a fire.

Firefighters removed a man from a locked room at the motel and CPR was performed on him.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said fire crews were investigating what caused the fire.

Kingston Road was closed in both directions to allow for the investigation.