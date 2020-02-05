

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning outside a bar along the Danforth.

Toronto police say that sometime after 3 a.m., they were called to 1232 Danforth Avenue, outside of a bar, for a report of a shooting.

A witness told CP24 several people were playing billiards in a bar when one man, believed to be in his 20s, went outside for a smoke and gunshots rang out.

A Duty Inspector told CP24 that they arrived to find a male lying on the sidewalk without vital signs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An officer attempted to perform CPR but could not revive him.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

A detective said they are looking for up to three males wearing dark clothing who fled the scene in a car.

Police said the victim is in his mid-20s and lived in Toronto.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Greenwood Avenue and Linnsmore Crescent to allow for an investigation until about 7 a.m.