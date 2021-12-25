A man is dead after he was shot in the stairwell of a building in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to 1 Replin Road, south of Flemington Road and east of the Allen, at 9:14 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run and died in hospital.

Duty Inspector Michael Williams said a group of male suspects clad in dark clothing approached the building on Replin Road and opened fire.

“A group of individuals approached that stairwell and fired gunshots through a window,” he said.

The victim attempted to flee but collapsed inside the Replin Road building where he was located by paramedics.

The suspects fled south on Replin Road on foot, Williams said, adding they believed the incident was a targeted shooting.

Anyone who saw the suspects flee or who has video of the incident is asked to call police.