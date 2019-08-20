Man dies several days after sedan collides head-on with school bus
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 4:54PM EDT
WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say a man has died days after his silver sedan collided with a school bus.
The head-on crash occurred on Thursday near the Town of Erin, Ont.
The sedan driver, 21-year-old Brandon Adams, of Erin, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police say two women -- one a passenger in the sedan and the other the school bus driver -- were injured.
Investigators say the driver was the lone occupant of the bus, and no children were on-board.
Cause of the collision is still under investigation.