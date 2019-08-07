

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a man's death that occurred after Winnipeg police used an electronic stun gun to restrain him during his arrest.

The Independent Investigation Unit says officers were called early last Friday morning to a domestic dispute at a north-end location.

A foot chase began when a suspect fled and the agency says a Taser was used when he became unco-operative during his arrest.

The man became unresponsive soon after and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The unit is looking for witnesses or video footage of the arrest.

It has also asked the Manitoba Police Commission for a civilian to monitor its investigation.