A man driving an ATV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the Port Credit area, near Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street.

Peel Regional Police Service told CP24 that an adult male driving an ATV was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Sunday morning, police said that the ATV driver is now listed in stable condition.

The force's Major Collision Bureau is now investigating.

More to come. This is a developing story.