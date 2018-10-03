

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 36-year-old is facing alcohol-related charges after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Oshawa this morning.

The crash occurred near Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North at around 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a black Honda Civic was heading westbound on Taunton Road West when he collided with a silver Honda Civic.

The driver of the silver Honda, who has been identified as a 24-year-old student from outside of Canada, was found at the scene without vital signs and later died in hospital.

“Officers quickly did CPR trying to save that male,” Const. George Tudos told CP24 at the scene Wednesday. “Unfortunately despite their best efforts that male was pronounced dead later.”

The 36-year-old driver of the black Honda, who was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries this morning, has been arrested in connection with the collision, Tudos said.

“He is now facing alcohol-related charges and other charges as well too,” he added, “Once our investigators complete this investigation, we’ll have a better understanding of exactly what happened and what charges will be laid against that individual.”

An Uber sticker was on display in the back window of the 36-year-old’s vehicle but in a statement released by the company Wednesday, Uber said the driver's access to the app was previously removed and he has not taken a trip since August.

Uber did not say why the driver was no longer allowed to access the app.

The intersection of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North is expected to be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the crash.

“We are still trying to determine exactly what happened as far as what the light colours were (and) the speeds of both vehicles. So we are going to do a full reconstruction,” Tudos said.

Police have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect.