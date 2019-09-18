

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - A 29-year-old man from Brantford, Ont., faces dozens of charges after allegedly stealing tires and rims off vehicles parked at Go Transit stations.

Halton Regional Police say the string of alleged thefts took place at stations along the Lakeshore West corridor between Aug. 21 and Sept. 11.

They say the suspect allegedly removed the tires and rims from parked vehicles, leaving them on cement blocks.

Police say a search of the suspect's home early this morning turned up a vehicle he allegedly used during the thefts.

The man is now facing 43 charges, including 13 counts each of theft under $5,000 and mischief to property.

He's due to appear in court later today.