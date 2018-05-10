Man faces impaired driving charge after crashing vehicle into parked cube van
One man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a parked cube van in the city's west end. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018
Toronto police say one man is facing an impaired driving charges after crashing a mini-van into a parked cube van in the city’s west end.
The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and 26th Street.
According to police, a male driver, believed to be in his late 20s, was taken into custody at the scene.
He suffered minor injuries, police say, and no other injuries were reported.