

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say one man is facing an impaired driving charges after crashing a mini-van into a parked cube van in the city’s west end.

The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and 26th Street.

According to police, a male driver, believed to be in his late 20s, was taken into custody at the scene.

He suffered minor injuries, police say, and no other injuries were reported.