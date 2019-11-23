

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have charged an alleged impaired driver who was stopped at a ride spot check in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Officers arrested the driver in the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road around 1 a.m.

Following his arrest, a loaded firearm was located, police said.

A 27-year-old man who is from Toronto has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mgs, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He was scheduled to appear at a Brampton court on Saturday.