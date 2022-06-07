An 83-year-old man is dead after being murdered in Ajax Monday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a family dispute at a residence on Griffiths Drive, at around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered the victim without vital signs and suffering from significant trauma.

Further details about the incident were not released.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and police began a homicide investigation.

Police said Tuesday morning that a person was arrested in connection with the case.

Ajax resident John Larter, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

“The suspect and victim are known to one another and police believe this to be an isolated incident. Homicide and Forensic investigators were called to the scene and are not looking for any further suspects,” police wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Dorego at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is Durham region’s seventh homicide of the year.