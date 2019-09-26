

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking a woman hostage inside a home near Sudbury, Ont.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon at a home in Chelmsford, northwest of Sudbury.

Police allege they learned the man was inside a home with an unknown number of firearms holding a 26-year-old woman hostage.

They say the woman escaped unhurt early Thursday morning, but the man remained inside and was not taken into custody until more than 13 hours later.

Officers with both the local and provincial police force were brought in to negotiate with him and contain the situation.

The man is now facing five charges including one count each of forcible confinement and pointing a firearm.

This story by the Canadian Press was originally published on Sept. 26, 2019.