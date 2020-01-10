

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Regional police say they've charged a man with child pornography offences.

They say they arrested an 80-year-old man on Thursday in St. Catharines, Ont.

The arrest comes after an investigation that police say was launched in March 2019.

Investigators say the man is facing two charges of possession of child pornography and two charges of accessing child pornography.

They say the man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.