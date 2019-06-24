

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have laid charges against a Toronto man as part of an investigation into child pornography.

Police allege that the suspect chatted with a child online via social media and used a number of online identities, including; MasterM2424, Master G, matt g, 5389BV 5389BV, Mat Master, and matt_to6@hotmail.com.

Police executed a search warrant on June 20 near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue, in the Milliken area in Scarborough. Investigators said they found evidence during the search that led them to lay charges.

Mathew Guit, 31, has been charged with luring, making child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with further information or complaints to come forward.