

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers executed a search warrant in Malvern Wednesday.

Toronto police said they carried out the search warrant in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Washburn Way on Sept. 11.

Police allege that the suspect possessed, accessed and made available child sexual abuse material over the internet and that he attempted to destroy evidence while police were searching the property.

The suspect was taken into custody following the search, police said.

Edwin Subia, 32, has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact investigators.