Toronto police have announced charges in a child pornography investigation after carrying out a search warrant downtown earlier this week.

Officers with the Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant at a home in the area of George and Dundas streets on Feb. 2 after someone allegedly uploaded a large volume of child pornography to the internet.While searching the residence, police said, they found child sexual abuse material.

Police said Thursday that they have laid charges in the case.

Abdullah Al Sukkari, 34, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

He made a court appearance on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.