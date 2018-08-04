

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 43-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught on camera allegedly driving his minivan onto a crowded beach in Port Dover, Ont. this Saturday.

Brandon Kitchen said on Facebook he started filming the driver of the blue Dodge Caravan reversing and then pulling out of a sandy area by the beach because he was “not being smart” and driving erratically.

The driver is seen getting onto the roadway before bizarrely reversing and turning the van towards the beach and accelerating, prompting two people sitting on folding chairs to run out of the way.

Bystanders then rushed the van and pulled driver out.

Kitchen said he saw open booze bottles inside the vehicle and said the driver was yelling at people who restrained him, saying “you will all pay for this.”

Norfolk County OPP said the driver is facing charges for impaired driving and dangerous driving.