A 35-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision on the Gardiner Expressway that left another man seriously injured on Thursday.

Toronto police said it happened on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Windermere Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m.

A blue Land Rover was allegedly travelling east on the Gardiner at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver Volkswagen Golf, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 47-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Land Rover, identified as Kunal Dilip Dhanak of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, refusing ASD (approved screening device) – collision causing bodily harm and refusing approved instrument – collision causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Police continue to ask anyone with dashcam footage or other information to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.