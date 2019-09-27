

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are calling on the community to stop driving while impaired after a father who tried to pick up his kids from school in Vaughan allegedly blew twice the legal limit.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report that a father had attempted to pick up his children from a school in Vaughan while impaired.

Staff at the school refused to allow the kids to get into the car because the man appeared to be drunk, police said in a news release Friday.

After a verbal altercation with a teacher, the man drove off from the school, but was located by police at his home a short time later.

Following his arrest, the 38-year-old driver allegedly blew twice the legal limit for alcohol, police said.

In video of the arrest also released by police Friday, the man becomes emotional after telling an officer that his child just saw him being put in a police cruiser. Crying, he then pleads with the officer to take care of his family.

Police said the man was charged with impaired driving and 80 plus.

York Regional Police noted that the arrest comes nearly four years after drunk driver Marco Muzzo killed three children and their grandfather in Vaughan while driving back from his bachelor party. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also injured in the crash.

York Regional Police say that despite such tragedies and public awareness campaigns, the number of impaired driving charges in the region continues to rise every year.

“I am truly at a loss to understand how drivers continue to make the stupid and dangerous decision to drive while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs,” YRP Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a release. “Our officers see this every single day."

He called impaired driving a "selfish" decision that puts children and the rest of the community at risk.

According to YRP, the number of impaired driving arrests has been steadily increasing since 2016. So far this year, 1,295 impaired driving charges have been laid in York Region. A total of 1,654 charges were laid in the region last year.