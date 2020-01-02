

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving causing death, following a fatal crash in Markham on New Year’s Eve.

At around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision near Elgin Mills Road and Ninth Line.

Police say the 68-year-old driver of a white Toyota collided with a Hyundai Veloster in the area.

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Hyundai was subsequently arrested on impaired driving charges.

The accused, identified by police as 40-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville resident Stanley Choy, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The suspect is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Jan. 6.

The province’s police watchdog is also involved in the investigation due to an interaction between York Regional Police and the suspect vehicle.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.