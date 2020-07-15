

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two people on board a boat at Woodbine Beach over the weekend.

Police say that the man was operating the 22-foot Rinker power boat in the vicinity of the east-end beach on Saturday night when he “welcomed” the two victims on board.

It is alleged that the suspect immediately steered the boat away from the shoreline and then sexually assaulted the victims.

Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto, has since been arrested and charged with eight offences, including kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police say that they are concerned that there may be more victims.

They are releasing images of both Kandiah and the boat used in the alleged sexual assault and are urging anyone with information to come forward.