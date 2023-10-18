A 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with homophobic messages and antisemitic images discovered at several buildings in Oakville.

Halton police said that over the past few months, they have been investigating a series of anti-2SLGBTQI messages and slurs spray painted onto buildings and imagery of swastikas carved into windows and mirrors.

They were located in two churches, a public library, a public school and a local business, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect, identified as Neil Jensen of Oakville.

He has been charged with eight counts of failing to comply with a release order, six counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of uttering death threats.

“Investigators believe these incidents were motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, and are being investigated as hate crimes,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.