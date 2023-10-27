Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving Oshawa daycare
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2023 6:22PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.
Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s.
They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims.
Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1967 and 1991.
They say the man that was charged lived in a home that functioned as a daycare in Oshawa.
Police are urging anyone who had children at the home during those years to come forward if they have concerns.
The man has been charged with gross indecency, assault, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 14.
