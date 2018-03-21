

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect has been charged in a fatal beating that claimed the life of another man in Brampton earlier this week.

The incident happened in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail on March 19 at around 5:50 p.m.

Police responding to reports of an assault in the area found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries a day later.

The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old Paviter Singh Bassi.

Police said Wednesday that they have now charged a suspect in connection with Bassi’s death.

Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Despite having similar names, the victim and suspect are not related, police said.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam video or surveillance footage from the area to contact police.