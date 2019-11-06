

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A suspect facing more than 50 charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation has been arrested by Toronto police.

Few details about the investigation have been released but police say they arrested a suspect, identified as 50-year-old Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, on Oct. 29.

Along being charged with 14 counts of sexual assault, he is also facing 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, 12 counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14, six counts of corrupting a child through sexual immorality, three counts of unlawfully engaging in anal intercourse, three counts of sexually touching a minor, and two counts of forcible confinement.

Mohamed is due in court today and a publication ban in place.

Police say they believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).