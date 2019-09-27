Man facing voyeurism charges after allegedly placing camera in downtown bathroom
Police released the image of a man accused of placing a camera in a downtown bathroom earlier this month. (Toronto police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 4:55PM EDT
A man accused of placing a small recording device in a public bathroom at a downtown Toronto business earlier this month has surrendered to police.
Investigators said they were called to a business at the corner of Yonge and King streets at 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Witnesses told police a man in his mid-30s entered the business, walked to the public restroom and allegedly placed a “black device” containing a camera and microphoneon a wall.
Investigators said the device “could be used to surreptitiously record people who were using the washroom.”
Police said the suspect, 40-year-old David Halasi, surrendered at 52 Division on Thursday.
He has been charged with 15 counts of voyeurism.
Halasi appeared in court on Friday.