

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man accused of placing a small recording device in a public bathroom at a downtown Toronto business earlier this month has surrendered to police.

Investigators said they were called to a business at the corner of Yonge and King streets at 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Witnesses told police a man in his mid-30s entered the business, walked to the public restroom and allegedly placed a “black device” containing a camera and microphoneon a wall.

Investigators said the device “could be used to surreptitiously record people who were using the washroom.”

Police said the suspect, 40-year-old David Halasi, surrendered at 52 Division on Thursday.

He has been charged with 15 counts of voyeurism.

Halasi appeared in court on Friday.