Man falls from window in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2023 4:14PM EDT
A man fell from a third-storey window in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Early reports indicate the man fell at approximately 3:45 p.m. while trying to open a window. It would appear the man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to emergency responders.
The man has been transported to a trauma centre.
This is a developing story.