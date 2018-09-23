

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 57-year-old man who died Friday after being found with severe injuries in Cabbagetown was in fact struck by a vehicle.

The man was found suffering from “severe trauma” after first responders were called to Nuthatch Lane and Doctor O Lane, in the area of Carlton and Ontario streets, on Sept. 21, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police originally believed that the man had been assaulted, but they now say that an autopsy shows he was likely struck by a vehicle.

The Traffic Services division has now taken over the investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the fatal incident to come forward to speak with investigators.