Man fatally injured in Cabbagetown was struck by a vehicle: Police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 8:24PM EDT
Toronto police say a 57-year-old man who died Friday after being found with severe injuries in Cabbagetown was in fact struck by a vehicle.
The man was found suffering from “severe trauma” after first responders were called to Nuthatch Lane and Doctor O Lane, in the area of Carlton and Ontario streets, on Sept. 21, police said.
He was rushed to a hospital, but died of his injuries.
Police originally believed that the man had been assaulted, but they now say that an autopsy shows he was likely struck by a vehicle.
The Traffic Services division has now taken over the investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the fatal incident to come forward to speak with investigators.