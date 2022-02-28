A man is dead after he was shot by a Niagara Parks Police officer underneath the Rainbow Bridge on Monday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit confirms.

In a news release issued Monday, the SIU said a man was involved in an interaction with Niagara Parks Police in the area of Hiram Street and River Road at around 2:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the interaction, the SIU said.

The SIU did not initially confirm the nature of the man’s injuries but later clarified in a tweet that he was shot by Niagara Parks Police.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegation of sexual assault.

Niagara Regional Police said there are several road closures in effect downtown due to the police investigation and officers are urging people to avoid the area.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the police interaction.