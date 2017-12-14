

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man fatally shot by police during a hostage situation at a Vaughan bank on Wednesday did not make a demand for cash, a source tells CP24.

On Wednesday afternoon, York Regional Police were called to an RBC branch near Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive for a report of an armed man inside the bank.

Officers who responded to the call surrounded the bank and discovered an armed suspect inside.

Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Wednesday that officers on scene tried to get as many people out of the bank as they could.

According to the province’s police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, at some point during the interaction with the armed man, two officers discharged their weapons and the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Vaughan resident, was struck by the shots.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 13 people were held hostage inside the financial institution, including staff and customers.

No other physical injuries were reported.

A source told CP24 on Thursday that sometime after the suspect entered the bank, he asked employees to call the police. According to the source, the man did not ask for cash but made other demands, including a request for drugs.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances around the deadly shooting.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU has assigned four subject officers and six witness officers to the case.