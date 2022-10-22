Toronto police have identified the man killed in a downtown shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Queen Street and Augusta Avenue at around 12:49 a.m.

Police said witnesses heard multiple shots.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound outside on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. On Saturday evening, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating. No suspect information has been released.

Madimenos is the city’s 57th homicide victim of the year.

Numerous evidence markers have been placed at the scene by police.

A bullet hole could be seen through the window of a Wendy's restaurant, located near the scene at Queen Street and Denison Avenue.

Another bullet hole was observed in the passenger side door of a vehicle in the area. The vehicle has since been towed away.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).