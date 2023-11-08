A man is dead after being shot in an underground parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East shortly after 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not have suspect information.

Duty Insp. Peter Wehby said police believe the victim was targeted.

"At this time, there's very little I can give you because we're very early in the investigation," Wehby said.

"We don't believe that there's any risk to the public," he added.

“My understanding is that the parking is exclusive to tenants or visitors, so we're asking again that if you do live in the building, and you have information -- if you have dashcam video in your car, especially -- please come forward and call us,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).