A 35-year-old man fatally shot in Richmond Hill, Ont. last week has been identified by investigators.

Amir Hossein Homayouni, also known as Danny, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence near Bathurst Street and Major MacKenzie Drive West shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. He was rushed to the hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, investigators released an image of a vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Further images were released in a news release issued on Monday in hopes that a member of the public will recognize it.

Police have described the vehicle as a four-door black 2004 to 2008 Acura TL. Investigators say the vehicle appeared to be dusty and the tires may have low pressure.

The licence plate was CBJL478, however investigators say they believe the plate to be stolen.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance footage of the area is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.