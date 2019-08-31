

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male is dead after a shooting in an industrial part of Brampton overnight.

Police say that the victim, believed to be an adult male, was shot on the roadway in front of a business near Hale and Bramsteele roads just before 5 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made and no information has been release about potential suspects at this time.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.