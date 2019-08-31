Man fatally shot on roadway in industrial part of Brampton
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 6:29AM EDT
A male is dead after a shooting in an industrial part of Brampton overnight.
Police say that the victim, believed to be an adult male, was shot on the roadway in front of a business near Hale and Bramsteele roads just before 5 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
No arrests have been made and no information has been release about potential suspects at this time.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.