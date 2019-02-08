

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after a shooting at a Queen Street East nightclub early Friday morning.

Police say that they were dispatched to the establishment on Queen Street east of Parliament Street just before 2 a,m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim in a doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to revive the man but he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

“We are still trying to determine what happened. We are speaking with people who were in the club, there were some witnesses who called 911 and we are speaking to them as well plus we are trying to obtain the video footage from the area,” Duty Inspector Jim Gotel told CP24 at the scene. “At this point in time, I don’t have a suspect description.”

Reports from the scene suggest that the nightclub was busy at the time of the shooting and that patrons rushed for cover in the rear of the establishment when the shots rang out.

Police happened to be in the area at the time and were able to immediately respond to the scene.

Queen Street East is currently closed in both directions between Parliament Street and Power Street as police continue their investigation.